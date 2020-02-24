Rahul named in Karnataka squad for Ranji semifinal

K.L. Rahul has been named in the Karnataka squad for its Ranji Trophy semifinal clash against Bengal.
Rahul, who returned from New Zealand after the ODI series, was not available for the quarterfinal tie in Jammu due to a niggle. But he now replaces Pavan Deshpande in the squad.
Rahul has been in fine form for India, averaging over 75 in his last eight ODIs.
His addition will come as a huge boost to Karnataka, but will also present the team management with a selection dilemma. “KL’s comeback is a healthy headache for us,” said coach Yere Goud. “It’s a tough call for us. We will see how the wicket is and then decide on the combination.”
The team:
Karun Nair (Capt.), R. Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, K.L. Rahul, Sharath Srinivas, Shreyas Gopal, K. Gowtham, A. Mithun, K.V. Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, J. Suchith, Prateek Jain, Ronit More, and B.R. Sharath.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.