Rahul named in Karnataka squad for Ranji semifinal

K.L. Rahul has been named in the Karnataka squad for its Ranji Trophy semifinal clash against Bengal.

Rahul, who returned from New Zealand after the ODI series, was not available for the quarterfinal tie in Jammu due to a niggle. But he now replaces Pavan Deshpande in the squad.

Rahul has been in fine form for India, averaging over 75 in his last eight ODIs.

His addition will come as a huge boost to Karnataka, but will also present the team management with a selection dilemma. “KL’s comeback is a healthy headache for us,” said coach Yere Goud. “It’s a tough call for us. We will see how the wicket is and then decide on the combination.”

The team:

Karun Nair (Capt.), R. Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, K.L. Rahul, Sharath Srinivas, Shreyas Gopal, K. Gowtham, A. Mithun, K.V. Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, J. Suchith, Prateek Jain, Ronit More, and B.R. Sharath.

