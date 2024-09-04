GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Dravid to be appointed Rajasthan Royals head coach for IPL 2025

Dravid has a long-standing association with Royals as their captain for two seasons in 2012 and 2013 before serving as mentor for two more years.

Published - September 04, 2024 03:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of former India head coach Rahul Dravid after the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup win. Dravid is expected to take over as coach of IPL side Rajasthan Royals

File picture of former India head coach Rahul Dravid after the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup win. Dravid is expected to take over as coach of IPL side Rajasthan Royals | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Rahul Dravid, who masterminded India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, is set to take over Rajasthan Royals’ head coach role in the IPL 2025.

Dravid, who is currently on a short career-break since India’s victory at Barbados in June, will soon start working with the franchise on important issues such as player retention ahead of the auction later this year.

“The talks have reached the final stages and he will soon step into the head coach job,” a source close to the development told PTI.

Kumar Sangakkara, who has been Royals’ Director of Cricket since 2021, will continue in his role and is likely to be more hands-on with Barbados Royals (CPL) and Paarl Royals (SA20).

T20 World Cup 2024 | For Dravid, a forgettable chapter to redemption song in the Caribbean

Dravid has a long-standing association with Royals as their captain for two seasons in 2012 and 2013 before serving as mentor for two more years.

Dravid then moved to Delhi Capitals in a similar role in 2016 and continued with the team till he assumed the role of the head of National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

In 2021, he moved on from NCA to take up India’s head coach role from Ravi Shastri.

Now at Royals, Dravid will reunite with Sanju Samson, who is all set to be retained as RR captain for another season. Samson blossomed first under the 52-year-old.

Meanwhile, ESPNCricinfo reported that Vikram Rathour, who was batting coach of India during Dravid’s tenure, could be roped in by the franchise as its assistant coach.

cricket / IPL

