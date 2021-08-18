Rahul and Siraj soar in Test rankings

Former jumps to 37th spot, latter 38th

Riding on his brilliant century against England in the second Test at Lord’s, KL Rahul jumped 19 spots to 37th place, while his skipper Virat Kohli continued to remain India’s top-ranked batsman at fifth position in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Rahul, who had re-entered the rankings in 56th position last week, had scored 129 in India’s first innings against England to play a big role in his side’s 151-run win.

Kohli, who had dropped a spot last week, remained static at fifth, while opener Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also retained their sixth and seventh spots respectively.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam moved up two slots to eighth.

England captain Joe Root, who started the series in fifth place and overtook Kohli after the first match against India, has risen another two slots to be at second position after the second Test. He is on 893 rating points, only eight less than New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

India’s R. Jadeja moved down a spot to third in Test all-rounders’ rankings, which also features senior India spinner R. Ashwin at the fourth spot.

In the bowlers’ list, India speedster Jasprit Bumrah dropped a spot to 10th while his fellow pacer Mohammad Siraj, who took four wickets in each innings at Lord’s, made significant gains, climbing 18 spots to reach 38th position.

England veteran James Anderson has gained one spot and is sixth after a five-wicket haul in the first innings while Mark Wood occupies the 37th spot.