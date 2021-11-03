Radha proud of Indians’ show at WBBL

The Sydney Sixers spinner believes the experience will help Indian team at World Cup

Radha Yadav of late has been rather busy catching — the white cricket ball and the attention.

Her two brilliant catches at the Women’s Big Bash League have hit the headlines, and her left-arm spin has been pretty effective for Sydney Sixers, too.

Radha is glad that not just she, but the entire large Indian contingent is doing well at the extremely competitive T20 women’s league Down Under. On Sunday, Melbourne Renegades’ Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s T20 captain, and all-rounder Deepti Sharma of Sydney Thunders were named the player of the matches. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana had scored 50 for Thunders in the same game, against Hobart Hurricanes.

Shafali Verma (Sydney Sixers), Jemimah Rodrigues (Melbourne Renegades), Richa Ghosh (Hobart Hurricanes) and Poonam Yadav (Brisbane Heat) too have made their presence felt at the WBBL. “It is great that our players have come (to the competition) and put up great shows,” Radha said in a virtual interaction with select media on Tuesday.

“It makes me proud. I hope we could continue performing like this and try to win the World Cup (early next year).”

She believes the experience of playing in the WBBL will indeed help the Indian team at the World Cup, to be held in New Zealand in February-March. “A lot of world-class players are playing at the WBBL, so that will help us a lot,” she said.

Playing with legends

Radha added she enjoyed playing alongside Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy. “They are legends in the game,” she said. “I am learning a lot from them.”

About her two catches that won her a lot of praise, she said it felt good taking them. “I had worked hard on my fitness,” she said. “Hopefully I will take some more catches like those.”