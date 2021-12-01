Rachin Ravindra has a cool head on young shoulders

His father’s advice ‘use logic and common sense’ stands him in good stead

Ahead of his momentous Test debut, Ravi Krishnamurthy gave his son Rachin Ravindra valuable advice.

He told the young cricketer, “Do not get emotional. It leads to a confused mental state. Use logic and common sense.”

And the left-handed Rachin, displaying great composure and an organised game, did just that. The southpaw defied the Indian spinners on a fifth day pitch, batting 91 deliveries for an unbeaten 18, to force a heroic draw in the Kanpur Test.

Also read: All you need to know about New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra

Ravi, a software engineer who emigrated to New Zealand from Bangalore in the mid-90s, eats and breathes cricket.

Keeping it simple

Asked about Rachin overcoming a pressure situation, Ravi, speaking to The Hindu from his home in Wellington, said, “Pressure is a perception. It’s what you feel in the mind. Keep your mind relaxed. Rachin understands this. Keeps it simple.”

Ravi, the founder of Hutt Hawks which sends a team to India every year, said, “You are surrounded by close-in catchers, there are five of them. Fine, don’t talk to them. Just play the ball on merit. Keep your mind blank.”

Rachin, now 22, has been playing with a hard cricket ball since the age of five, Ravi revealed. “All his visits to India and batting in the hot conditions and on pitches offering turn certainly helped in his Test debut.”

Father and son have several conversations on cricket. Ravi said, “Some of the hardest tasks in cricket have kindergarten solutions!”

Very mature

Ravi stayed awake at night to watch Rachin’s match-saving innings. “Obviously I am happy. He has come through schools and age-group cricket. Can bowl useful left-arm spin too. He’s a great kid, very mature for his age and likes a laugh.”

Queried about his son’s greatest strength, Ravi replied “His calmness”.

Ahead of the India tour, Ravi advised Rachin, who opens for Wellington, to play five sessions to force a draw against the strong Canterbury.

The ball was seaming around and swinging at the Basin Reserve, yet Rachin batted four and a half sessions for his 70. “He almost pulled it off. Mentally, he gave everything.”

Ravi said, Rachin has a power game but can adapt to conditions and situations.

And guess why he named him Rachin? It’s a combination of Rahul [Dravid] and Sachin [Tendulkar].

And Dravid being Dravid would have appreciated Rachin’s innings even if it was against his own team.

Rachin is here to stay.