Rabada will break all SA records, says Ntini

Ntini.

Cape Town

12 January 2022 03:01 IST

Ntini predicts more than 500 Test wickets for ‘hostile’ pacer

For someone who is among the South African greats, Makhaya Ntini is strikingly unassuming.

Baring his heart in an exclusive chat with The Hindu, Ntini said, “Malcolm Marshall was my hero maan. I tried to do everything the way he did. I modelled my bowling action after him. He was the greatest of them all.”

Ntini played a huge part in South Africa becoming a strong Test team. In 101 Tests, he had 390 wickets at 28.82 (Strike Rate 53.4). Add to this his 266 ODI scalps at an economy rate of 4.53, and you are looking at a formidable paceman.

Strong and skilful

Ntini is delighted at Kagiso Rabada featuring in his 50th Test here. “He is strong, fit, bowls fast, is skilful. He moves it both ways, has a very good short ball. He is hostile.”

Rabada he said would “break all South African records. He already has more than 200 wickets. I think he will play way more than 100 Tests and finish with over 500 Test wickets. Something no South African bowler has accomplished. When he gets to 500 Test wickets, I will celebrate!”

About Marco Jansen, Ntini said, “I don’t want to praise him too much. These are early days. He’s a left-armer, has the ability. “But in Test cricket if you bowl 20 overs in a day, you got to bowl with the same intensity the next day. You got to be as quick in your last spell as in your first.”

Improved Indians

About the Indians, Ntini said, “It is very effective, that’s why you are so good overseas now. Bumrah’s approach and action are different. It makes a huge difference.”

Ntini added, “Shami’s seam position is excellent. And who would have thought Shardul could be so aggressive and thrustful.”

Ntini, now, wants to focus on coaching. “I would love to come to India,” he said.