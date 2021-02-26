R. Vinay Kumar announces retirement from first-class and international cricket

New Delhi Veteran Karnataka and India fast bowler R. Vinay Kumar, who also led his State team to successive Ranji Trophy titles, on Friday announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket.
In a statement, the 37-year-old seasoned campaigner said he has been lucky to play alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli in his career.
"Today 'Davangere Express' after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at a station called 'Retirement'. With a lot of mixed emotions, I, Vinay Kumar R, hereby announce my retirement from international and first class cricket," he said in the statement.
"It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson's life where one has to call it a day," he added in the statement posted on Twitter.
Vinay played one Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20 Internationals for India.
