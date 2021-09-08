R. Ashwin included in India's T20 World Cup squad

The BCCI has also appointed former India captain MS Dhoni as the team mentor for the tournament

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Wednesday included in India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup alongside Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy.

The 34-year-old Ashwin last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017.

Kishan and Chakravarthy have been rewarded for their consistent performance in the IPL and the few opportunities they got with the Indian team.

"Former India Captain MS Dhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup," announced BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a press conference to unveil the squad for the event scheduled to start October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

"(I) spoke to him in Dubai. He agreed to be mentor for WT20 only and I discussed with my colleagues and all are on same page. I spoke to captain (Virat Kohli) and vice captain (Rohit Shamra) and everyone agreed," he added.

The 40-year-old Dhoni retired from international cricket last year having played his last game in tte 2019 World Cup semi-final.

It is believed that he was brought for his experience in devising a white-ball strategy and also knowing how to win crucial ICC tournaments, which has not been the case with his successor.

The T20 World Cup starts October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar