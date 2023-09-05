Quinton de Kock's India series participation 'in doubt' after BBL signing

September 05, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Durban

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock's participation in the white-ball home series against India in December is uncertain due to his commitments in the Big Bash League, according to a report.

De Kock, who was signed up by the Melbourne Renegades for the BBL, is scheduled to participate in the tournament that overalps with the India series slated from December 10-21.

Cricket South Africa knew about Quinton de Kock's involvement in the BBL draft but since he is centrally contracted, the board expects his primary commitment to be to the national team, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

"They are currently in talks with de Kock and several other players about managing their schedule to accommodate leagues while prioritising international cricket," the report stated.

CSA would want De Kock to be available for the T20Is against India on December 10, 12 and 14, their only fixtures in the format before they embark on the T20I World Cup next year in the West Indies and USA.

That would mean De Kock is only available for six matches for the Renegades.

"We might get eight games (from him)," Renegades' general manager James Rosengarten had said when asked about De Kock's availability for the India series.

It is possible that CSA strikes a deal that will allow some of their highest profile players to play in leagues and forego international commitments, in the hope of having them available for marquee events, such as World Cups, and preventing any premature retirements.

De Kock had retired from the Test format in a shock decision in December last year after the birth of his daughter.

