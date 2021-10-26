Quinton de Kock excuses himself from WI match

Players had been required to ‘take the knee’ in a united and consistent stance against racism

Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for South Africa's ICC Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies in Dubai on Tuesday in the wake of Cricket South Africa's directive that all players should take a knee before matches.

The team had said last year that the players could kneel, raise a fist, or stand to attention to show their support in the fight for social justice. de Kock has refrained from engaging in any expression of support.

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday issued a statement on de Kock's withdrawal: "Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to ‘take the knee’ ahead of Tuesday's game against the West Indies. All players had been required, in line with a directive of the CSA Board on Monday evening, to ‘take the knee’ in a united and consistent stance against racism.

"After considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the Board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA's history. The Board's view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism. The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps."