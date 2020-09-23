Indian Premier Leauge 2020 | Quarantine time didn’t help: Dhoni

Swing factor: Jofra Archer hammered four sixes in the final over off Lungi Ngidi.

Sharjah

23 September 2020 23:30 IST

The last surge from Archer was an incredible bit of hitting, says Smith

The extended two-week quarantine of Chennai Super Kings hampered his preparations as he did not get enough time for batting practice, said captain M.S. Dhoni after his side lost to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs, on Tuesday.

Dhoni came in to bat at No. 7, sending the likes of Sam Curran and Kedar Jadhav ahead of him in a mammoth 217-run chase on Tuesday.

Asked why he came so low in the order, the CSK captain said, “I haven’t batted for a long time. The fourteen-day quarantine doesn’t help.”

Extra one week

Dhoni’s reference was to CSK’s extra one-week quarantine after 13 people in the contingent tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in missing out on important training sessions. He was not out on 29 off 17 balls with three sixes in the last over.

Although he didn’t name M. Vijay, the veteran opener’s run-a-ball 21 was one of the reasons for CSK falling short besides an off-day from his spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla.

“With 217 on the board, we needed a very good start which was not the case. Steve (Smith) and (Sanju) Samson batted very well. We need to give credit to their bowlers.”

Game-changer

His rival captain Steve Smith praised Jofra Archer’s big hits in the last over that eventually changed the game.

“I think the last surge from Jofra was an incredible bit of hitting. Sanju Samson... looked like everything he hit went for six. MS smacked a few in the end, and Faf got going too, but nice to get a win,” Smith said.