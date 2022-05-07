IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings opt to bat; Rajasthan Royals bring in Jaiswal

Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings. File | Photo Credit: PTI

May 07, 2022 16:30 IST

Punjab Kings are fielding the same playing XI from their previous game

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Saturday.

For the Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in place of Karun Nair.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.