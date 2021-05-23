Puma answers Burl’s plea

HARARE

23 May 2021 22:03 IST

He posted a photo of worn-out shoes

Puma Cricket responded swiftly to Zimbabwe batsman Ryan Burl’s tweet highlighting the plight of his country’s cricket team.

Frustrated with financial constraints, the left-handed batsman had posted a photo of worn-out shoes with the tweet ‘Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don't have to glue our shoes back after every series”.

Puma responded to the plea and assured him of complete support tweeting “Time to put the glue away, I got you covered @ryanburl3.”

Advertising

Advertising

Burl expressed his gratitude tweeting “I am so proud to announce that I’ll be joining the @pumacricket team. This is all due to the help and support from the fans over the last 24 hours. I couldn’t be more grateful to you all. Thanks so much @PUMA”