Cricket

Puma answers Burl’s plea

Puma Cricket responded swiftly to Zimbabwe batsman Ryan Burl’s tweet highlighting the plight of his country’s cricket team.

Frustrated with financial constraints, the left-handed batsman had posted a photo of worn-out shoes with the tweet ‘Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don't have to glue our shoes back after every series”.

Puma responded to the plea and assured him of complete support tweeting “Time to put the glue away, I got you covered @ryanburl3.”

Burl expressed his gratitude tweeting “I am so proud to announce that I’ll be joining the @pumacricket team. This is all due to the help and support from the fans over the last 24 hours. I couldn’t be more grateful to you all. Thanks so much @PUMA”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2021 11:08:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/puma-answers-burls-plea/article34628624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY