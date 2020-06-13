Pujara, Jadeja and Smriti among five players to get NADA notice

Smriti Mandhana.

Failing to disclose their whereabouts draws action

Five centrally contracted Indian cricketers including Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and K.L. Rahul have been issued notices by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing to disclose their whereabouts as the BCCI cited “password glitch” as the reason for delay.

The other players to have received the notice include women stars Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, who are among the five cricketers in the 110 strong National Registered Testing Pool (NRTP).

NADA DG Navin Agarwal confirmed that the BCCI has sent an official explanation for the five NRTP players’ failure to submit whereabouts. “There are two ways to fill up the whereabouts form in the ADAMS (Anti Doping Administration & Management Systems) software. Either athlete does it himself or association fills it up on his or her behalf,” Agarwal said.

“Now athletes in some discipline aren’t educated enough or do not have access to internet and find themselves unable to handle the whereabouts clause of the ADAMS or upload the filled up form.

“They use assistance of their concerned federations. So federations have accepted responsibility of uploading their whereabouts,” Agarwal said.

He said cricketers too at times find it tough to complete the process on their own.

“Similarly in cricket also, although these people are well qualified and they can do it, perhaps they don’t have the time for whatever reasons, so the federation concerned, the BCCI, has taken upon itself the responsibility of uploading their whereabouts.”

So why didnt BCCI upload the the three-month whereabouts this time?

“Well they have given an explanation which appears to be reasonable but a decision will be taken.

“They have said that there has been a glitch with regards to password in ADAMS. Now they have said that issue has been resolved,” Agarwal added.

NADA DG added that “BCCI’s explanation will be discussed as to whether it will be counted as one of three filing failures or not.

“It will be decided on the explanation given and how they (BCCI) proceed from here.”