Pujara boost for Saurashtra

Saurashtra couldn’t have asked for a better news than Cheteshwar Pujara’s availability for what would be its first Ranji final at home, against Bengal at the SCA Stadium from March 9.
“Cheteshwar will be back for sure, Ravindra (Jadeja) I am not sure. We (Pujara and I) have been constantly in touch, he cares for the team as much as I do and I am sure he will be quite happy once he lands in Mumbai. He is in the flight back from New Zealand right now,” captain Jaydev Unadkat said.
Jadeja’s availability will depend on whether the allrounder is asked to play the Ranji final and skip the first of the three ODIs against South Africa.
