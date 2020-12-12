Cricket

Pucovski ruled out, Harris in for first Test

Victoria’s Marcus Harris was on Saturday added to an injury-plagued Australia squad for next week’s first Test against India after Will Pucovski was ruled out of the series opener along with David Warner.

The four-match series begins with the day-night Test at Adelaide from December 17.

Harris was drafted into the squad for the seasoned Warner, who suffered a groin injury during the second One-Day International against India, while Pucovski sustained a concussion while batting for Australia-A in a tour match against the Indians.

Cricket Australia (CA) said both batsmen would target a return ahead of the Boxing Day Test, in Melbourne from December 26-30.

With both Warner and Pucovski out, Harris is set to play his 10th Test and first since the final game of the 2019 Ashes.

