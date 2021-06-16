PSL | Tempers flare between Shaheen Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Karachi

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi were involved in a heated argument during the Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators match of the Pakistan Super League taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The two had to be separated by the Lahore captain Sohail Akhtar and senior Muhammad Hafeez and the umpires in the 19th over of the Quetta innings on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The argument took place after Sarfaraz was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Afridi which was declared a no-ball by the umpire.

The ball hit the helmet and went down to third man and as Sarfaraz took the run and went to the non-striker's end, he apparently had something to say to the young pacer.

Afridi, however, didn’t take kindly to the words from his former Pakistan captain and reacted aggressively walking down from his run-up for a face off.

As Afridi got more animated and pointed towards Sarfaraz while trying to get close to him, the umpire intervened to keep the two Pakistan players apart with Akhtar and Hafeez also rushing down to cool down the situation.

Hafeez could be seen asking Sarfaraz to cool down with Afridi later saying the incident was part of the game.

But the incident sparked a debate on social media with many criticising Afridi for his aggressive reaction and behaviour towards his former captain and senior player while others defended the youngster.

Quetta beats Lahore;, Peshawar defeats Karachi

The Lahore Qalandars' batting crumbled for the second straight game in the Pakistan Super League as the Quetta Gladiators recorded an 18-run win.

Left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari, playing his first game in the Abu Dhabi leg of Pakistan's premier domestic Twenty20 league, grabbed 3-32 before Lahore was bowled out for 140 in 18 overs.

In the second match Tuesday, Peshawar Zalmi, 109-4, moved into second place with a six-wicket victory over the defending champion Karachi Kings, who scored 108-9.

Peshawar reached the victory target with 54 balls to spare and is two points behind leading Islamabad United, although Peshawar has played an extra match.