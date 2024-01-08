Proud to have received my first Ranji cap here at my home ground: Rohit

January 08, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Karnataka left-arm spinner Rohit Kumar termed his First Class debut against Punjab in front of his friends and family a special moment.

“It’s a proud moment to have received my first Ranji cap here at my home ground,” said Rohit, who started his cricket from Ranebennur (112km from Hubballi) but has all along trained here.

“I knew the conditions well and I played this match with the mindset to win it for my team,” the 23-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is set to welcome Prasidh Krishna back into the Ranji squad ahead of the next game against Gujarat in Ahmedabad starting Jan. 12.

Prasidh’s return after India’s two-Test series versus South Africa will come as a shot in the arm for Karnataka which will miss the services of fellow pacer Vidwath Kaverappa, who has been named in the India-A outfit that will face the visiting England Lions.

The team management is also confident that Devdutt Padikkal, who didn’t take the field on day four of the Ranji opener against Punjab because of a stomach bug, will be fit for the Gujarat match.

