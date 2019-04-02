Heroes' Tale| Protagonists revisit memorable 1983 World Cup journey

Even 36 years after India’s first World Cup win, there is a sense of wonder about how an unfancied team overcame the mighty West Indies in the final.

K. Srikkanth is convinced that the credit for instilling any sort of belief in the players belongs only to one man — Kapil Dev. On Tuesday — incidentally the eighth anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup victory — Kapil, Srikkanth, Roger Binny and Syed Kirmani recounted their 1983 journey, in an engaging, mirthful discussion at a Britannia event here.

“In 1983, I couldn’t speak Hindi and Kapil couldn’t speak English. Today, my Hindi and Kapil’s English have reached the same level,” Srikkanth began. “In the dressing room, all we could hear was ‘tussi, assi...’. Roger and I couldn’t understand anything. Our translator used to be Kirmani. But Kapil made us very comfortable. In the team meeting the day before we played the West Indies in our first match (at Old Trafford), he said we could win. We thought he was mad. But that’s the spirit Kapil Dev brought into the team.”

Long stop-over

Srikkanth and a few other players had already booked tickets to fly to New York after the tournament. The World Cup, he was convinced, was just a long stop-over on the way. “In 1975 and 1979, we got thrashed. In 1979 the only team we managed to beat was East Africa, which was just a bunch of Gujaratis playing together. I told my wife that this trip would be like another honeymoon. We could watch the World Cup semifinals and then the final at Lord’s and then go to America. Unfortunately, only one man spoiled those plans and his name is Kapil Dev Nikhanj.”

Kapil interrupted: “But you did watch the final. It doesn’t matter whether you did it from the stands or from the pitch.”

“A couple of months before the World Cup, India had achieved its first ODI victory over West Indies in Berbice, Guyana. This had lit the spark, Kapil felt. “Once you get the taste of victory, you start believing it is possible.”

Self-effacing

The 60-year-old was modest about his own achievements as captain. “The captain cannot do anything on his own. You have to have a good team. We had six or seven match-winners. When people saw Mohinder Amarnath, they wondered how he would get selected in the team.

“He was so casual with his approach but when it came to cricketing sense, he was great. As an opener, if you underestimated Mohinder’s bowling, he would get the better of you. Madan Lal, Sandeep Patil or Kirti Azad — they did the job when we weren’t expecting it.”

Binny was asked what it was like to have Srikkanth for a roommate. “Every minute of your stay in the room is eventful,” he said. “Your bed is being trampled upon, cigarette butts are being thrown into your bag.

“He’s singing Hindi songs the whole time even though he doesn’t understand a word of Hindi. It was good entertainment. It took the pressure off me.”