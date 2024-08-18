Priya Mishra’s five-for helps India A beat Australia A in final one-dayer

Published - August 18, 2024 11:12 pm IST - Mackay

India A finally achieved success in the third and final one-dayer after having lost five successive games — three T20s in Brisbane and two one-dayers here — in the six-match white-ball series.

PTI

The India A women’s team ahead of travelling to Australia for the multi-format tour. | Photo Credit:  BCCI/X

Rookie leg-spinner Priya Mishra grabbed five wickets while Tejal Hasabnis and Raghvi Bist scored half-centuries as India A thrashed Australia A by 171-run in the third and final one-dayer here on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

India A scored a modest 243/9, thanks to middle-order batter Tejal's 66-ball 50 and Raghvi's 64-ball 53 before 20-year-old Delhi cricketer Priya took a fifer (5/14) to dismiss the Australia A batting for just 72 runs for a massive win.

Playing in only her first match on the tour, Priya dismissed opener Maddy Darke (22) and top-order batter Tess Flintoff (20) as the home team was left reeling at 52/4 in the 15th over of the chase.

She then destroyed the middle order taking the wickets of Nicole Faltum (2), Kate Peterson (1), and Nicola Hancock (0) as the hosts were dismissed in 22.1 over, which gave India A a consolation win.

The one-off unofficial Test will be played in Gold Coast from August 22.

Earlier, a 104-run partnership between Tejal and Raghvi helped India A overcome a shaky start, which saw them reeling at 43/3 in the ninth over.

The duo, which has stood out in the series for its batting, then carried the team to 147 before Tejal was dismissed in the 28th over. Raghvi too followed suit before Sajeevan Sajana (40) and captain Minnu Mani (34) took the team beyond the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: India A 243 for 9 in 50 overs (Tejal Hasabnis 50, Raghvi Bist 53, Sajeevan Sajana 40, Minnu Mani 34; Maitlan Brown 3/39, Charli Knott 2/26). Australia A 72 in 22.1 overs (Priya Mishra 5/14, Minnu Mani 2/4).

