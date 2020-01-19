Prithvi Shaw slams 150 in India-A’s 12-run win

Prithvi Shaw slammed a 100-ball 150 in India-A’s 12-run victory over New Zealand XI in the second practice game on Sunday. The 20-year-old Shaw struck 22 fours and two sixes.

The first Test starts on Feb. 21 at Hamilton and the second match is scheduled in Christchurch, starting Feb. 29.

India-A was all out for 372 in 49.2 overs and restricted the host to 360 for six to register its second win of the tour.

Mayank Agarwal (32) and Shaw stitched an 89-run opening stand but the former was dismissed by pacer Andrew Hazeldine. Skipper Shubman Gill (24), Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Ishan Kishan (14), alongside Shaw, kept the scoreboard ticking, helping India reach 241 in 31 overs.

After Shaw’s dismissal in the beginning of the 35th over, all-rounder Vijay Shankar stamped his authority with a 41-ball 58.

Needing 373, New Zealand suffered an early blow with opener Katene Clarke (1) departing in the second over. Josh Clarkson (14) soon followed, leaving the home team struggling at 27 for two. Opener Jack Boyle (130) and Finn Allen (87) kept New Zealand in the fight before the hosts ran out of overs.

For India, right-arm medium-pacer Ishan Porel (2/39) and spinner Krunal Pandya (2/50) grabbed two wickets each.

India-A had won the first practice game by 92 runs.