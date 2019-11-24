Prithvi Shaw sizzles; Mumbai downs Jharkhand in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

For Prithvi Shaw, the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament was going to be an important one as it was his first chance to show how strongly he can come back after his suspension for failing a dope test earlier this year.

And if the first couple of matches are anything to go by, the 20-year-old has shown that he has been able to put that setback firmly behind him.

Tricky target

On Sunday, in a must-win game for Mumbai against Jharkhand, chasing a tricky target of 171, Shaw single-handedly set the game up for his side with a brilliant 64 (39b, 4x4, 5x6) which ensured a comfortable five-wicket win for the domestic heavyweight.

The Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here was almost full, a rare sight for domestic cricket in India, and Shaw ensured that the crowd was treated to some high-quality strokeplay.

The former U-19 World Cup-winning captain started with a big six over square-leg and lofted boundary off pacer Vivekanand Tiwari before launching into Varun Aaron.

The India pacer was made to look ordinary as Shaw sent the first ball he faced from him straight back past him over long-on before punching one through point and then slogging him over mid-wicket.

The youngster then went after left-arm spinner Sonu Kumar, tossing him over mid-wicket and hitting two consecutive sixes after stepping down, bringing up his fifty off just 28 balls, as Mumbai raced to 80 for no loss by the ninth over.

Fightback

However, Jharkhand fought back with three quick wickets as Sonu Kumar removed Shaw and Shreyas Iyer after Anukul Roy had given a breakthrough by removing Aditya Tare.

At the end of 14 overs, the match was evenly poised with Mumbai needing 64 off the last six but Shivam Dube changed things in the 15th over, hitting off-spinner Utkarsh Singh for three big sixes before getting dismissed.

That over cost Jharkhand 24 runs and thereon Siddesh Lad (18 n.o.), along with Sujit Nayak (12 n.o.), sealed the win.

Earlier put into bat, Jharkhand finished on 170/5 riding on opener Kumar Deobrat’s 58 (30b, 8x4, 2x6) as he put on 85 runs for the opening wicket with skipper Saurabh Tiwary.

Then medium-pacer Shubham Ranjane brought Mumbai back into the game as he removed the openers in successive overs in his spell of 2/17.

From a good base, Jharkhand lost momentum, but thanks to Sumit Kumar’s run-a-ball 28, it just about managed to get to 170.