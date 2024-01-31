Ranji Trophy | Prithvi Shaw added to Mumbai’s squad against Bengal

January 31, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw, the opening batter who has been on the sidelines due to a knee injury, is set to return to competitive cricket later this week after being added to Mumbai’s squad for the Ranji Trophy Group B tie against Bengal, to be played in Kolkata from Friday.

Ever since Shaw suffered a serious knee injury in August while representing Northamptonshire against Durham in England’s one-day championship, he has undergone a rigorous recovery and rehab under the watchful eyes of the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Once the NCA notified to us of Prithvi having been cleared fit, the selection committee has added him to the squad for the next Ranji Trophy game,” said Ajinkya Naik, the Mumbai Cricket Association secretary.

Mumbai, the group topper, will thus have a 17-member squad in Kolkata, with Ajinkya Rahane at the helm and vice-captain Shams Mulani having joined ace pacer Tushar Deshpande in the India A squad. With Bhupen Lalwani having emerged as Mumbai’s top-scorer this season with 314 runs, Shaw will likely come in for Jay Bista, who has been inconsistent at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match will be livestreamed on the official broadcaster’s streaming platform.

The squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.