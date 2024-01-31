GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy | Prithvi Shaw added to Mumbai’s squad against Bengal

The selection committee put Shaw’s name in once the NCA declared him fit

January 31, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
Prithvi Shaw had hurt his knee in August while representing Northamptonshire.

Prithvi Shaw had hurt his knee in August while representing Northamptonshire. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: K. MURALI KUMAR

Prithvi Shaw, the opening batter who has been on the sidelines due to a knee injury, is set to return to competitive cricket later this week after being added to Mumbai’s squad for the Ranji Trophy Group B tie against Bengal, to be played in Kolkata from Friday.

Ever since Shaw suffered a serious knee injury in August while representing Northamptonshire against Durham in England’s one-day championship, he has undergone a rigorous recovery and rehab under the watchful eyes of the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Once the NCA notified to us of Prithvi having been cleared fit, the selection committee has added him to the squad for the next Ranji Trophy game,” said Ajinkya Naik, the Mumbai Cricket Association secretary.

Mumbai, the group topper, will thus have a 17-member squad in Kolkata, with Ajinkya Rahane at the helm and vice-captain Shams Mulani having joined ace pacer Tushar Deshpande in the India A squad. With Bhupen Lalwani having emerged as Mumbai’s top-scorer this season with 314 runs, Shaw will likely come in for Jay Bista, who has been inconsistent at the top.

The match will be livestreamed on the official broadcaster’s streaming platform.

The squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.