Prithvi Shaw injures shoulder ahead of New Zealand tour

Less than a week before his scheduled departure to New Zealand to represent India-A, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered a shoulder injury while fielding on the opening day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka.

While Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav said Shaw’s injury wasn’t as severe as they feared it to be, team manager Ajinkya Naik confirmed that Shaw has had a “precautionary MRI scan” and the results are awaited.

Shaw dived to save an overthrow in the last session at the MCA’s Bandra-Kurla Complex facility and landed awkwardly on his left shoulder. Writhing in pain, he left the field and played no further part in the proceedings.

Shaw had a torrid 2019, due to a mixture of injuries and suspension following an inadvertent doping offence. After serving the suspension, Shaw came back with a whirlwind double hundred in Mumbai’s Ranji opener against Baroda last month.

Tipped to be the leading contender as the reserve opener for the Test series in New Zealand next month, Shaw will be hoping the injury doesn’t stall his return.