Prithvi Shaw hits double century for Northamptonshire

August 09, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Northampton

Out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw returned to form in style with a 153-ball 244 for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup tournament against Somerset here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who is playing in his maiden county season, smashed 28 fours and 11 sixes en route to his second List A double century.

This was his ninth List A century, and first since his 165 against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal when he led Mumbai to lift the title in 2020-21.

Playing his third game for the Northamptonshire, Shaw reached his maiden hundred for the side off 81 balls.

He then cruised to the 200-run mark off just 129 balls with the help of 24 fours and eight sixes to power Northamptonshire to 415/8 after they opted to bat.

The Mumbai batter had struck an unbeaten 227 against Puducherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in February 2021 for his maiden List A double hundred.

After a bright start to his career, Shaw has now slipped down India's pecking order.

Shaw, who had scored a mammoth 379 in a Ranji Trophy game against Assam, didn't have a great IPL for Delhi Capitals.

He was woefully out of form and was dropped midway through the competition.

He last played for India on the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, and was part of the squad for the T20Is at home against New Zealand earlier this year but was left out for the ongoing series against West Indies.

The talented opener has also had to deal with off field issues recently.

In 56 List A games, Shaw has amassed 2687 runs, at an average of 51.67.

Shaw had scores of 26 and 34 in his first two outings for Northamptonshire.