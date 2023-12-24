GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prioritising international cricket has helped my game: Starc on turning down multiple IPL fortunes

Starc has been roped in by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for a record ₹24.75 crore during the auction last week, and it would be his first stint in the IPL since 2015

December 24, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Sydney

PTI
Australian paceman Mitchell Starc prepares to bowl in the nets during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on December 24, 2023, ahead of the second cricket Test match against Pakistan.

Australian paceman Mitchell Starc prepares to bowl in the nets during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on December 24, 2023, ahead of the second cricket Test match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Senior Australian seamer Mitchell Starc has admitted that he had in the past turned down multiple lucrative offers from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to prioritise his international career, which has "helped" him in improving his game.

Starc has been roped in by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for a record Rs 24.75 crore during the auction last week, and it would be his first stint in the tournament since 2015.

Starc said that the break during the IPL allowed him to recharge himself and stay fit for the international assignments.

"Juggling one cricket schedule is hard enough, let alone when there's two in a relationship. So, I've always spent that time away from cricket with Alyssa or time with family and recharging my body for being as fit and as ready as I can for Australian cricket," he was quoted as saying by AAP.

"I don't regret any of it. I think it's certainly helped my Test cricket. The money is always nice and certainly was this year, but I've always prioritised international cricket, and I think that's helped my game." Starc's last outing in the IPL was with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the only he has represented in the competition till date.

Signed by the side in 2014, he has featured in 27 matches so far, scalping 34 wickets at an economy of 7.17 and best figures of four for 15.

cricket

