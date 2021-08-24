Prick us at your peril: Kohli

Leeds

24 August 2021 19:09 IST

Kohli said there was no reason to change the playing eleven which got the job done at Lord’s in style

The Englishmen will do well to avoid riling the Indians. As seen in the second Test, any aggression is met with fierce resistance.

Ahead of the third Test, commencing at Leeds on Wednesday, India skipper Virat Kohli stated that provocation from the opposition only sharpens his men’s focus.

Motivation

“I cannot give you details of the words spoken (during the second Test). It is for the cameras and the stump mics to pick up. What’s said on the field gives you extra motivation to get together as a team even more strongly.

“It gives you absolute clarity on what you need to do. When you are playing competitive sport these things happen, but what matters is how you react to that situation,” Kohli said at a media interaction on Tuesday.

Kohli said there was no reason to change the playing eleven which got the job done at Lord’s in style. The skipper, however, mentioned that off-spinner R. Ashwin — yet to get a game this series — could be considered.

“You don’t want to disturb or interrupt a winning combination, especially when the team has achieved such an incredible win. The players are even more excited to take the field again, and do the things that we really enjoyed doing,” Kohli said.

The pitch may not be as seamer-friendly as expected, Kohli said, giving rise to the possibility of Ashwin getting a game.

“We were quite surprised on seeing the pitch. I thought there would be more grass on the pitch, and that it would be more spicy and lively. Anything is possible. We will have a look at the pitch, and what it could become on day three, day four, and accordingly we will go with the right combination,” Kohli said, when asked about Ashwin’s chances.

Praise for Siraj

Kohli was all praise for fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who bowled with fire to claim eight wickets at Lord’s.

“I was not surprised at all with his growth because I have seen him from close quarters (Siraj and Kohli are RCB teammates). He always had the skill. You need the confidence to back that skill, and the Australia series provided him with that boost.

“Siraj is walking around knowing he can get anyone out at any stage. The belief in his game has been elevated to another level,” he said.