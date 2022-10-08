South Africa’s Pretorius ruled out of T20 World Cup

Pretorius has featured in eight T20Is so far in 2022, taking 12 wickets at an average of 20.66 and most importantly, scoring quick runs with the bat down the order

South African allrounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series in India and the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a fractured left thumb, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday.

The pace bowling allrounder, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, sustained the injury during the third T20I against India in Indore -- the only match he played in the series.

He had returned with figures of 3 for 26 as South Africa won the match by 49 runs for a 1-2 result in favour of India.

"The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa," CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said.

Pretorius has featured in eight T20Is so far in 2022, taking 12 wickets at an average of 20.66 and most importantly, scoring quick runs with the bat down the order.

"Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket," Manjra said.

Marco Jansen, who also features in their T20 World Cup reserves list, was added to the South African ODI squad and it remains to be seen whether he also makes the cut for the showpiece in Australia beginning October 16.

Middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen was earlier ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a broken finger.