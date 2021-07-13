Pressure brings out the best in Deepti

13 July 2021 04:06 IST

Her all-round show got India back in the series

India was down and nearly out when Deepti Sharma came on to bowl the 14th over of the second T20I at Hove on Sunday.

Chasing 149, England was 105 for two with two set batters at the crease in Tammy Beaumont and captain Heather Knight, but off-spinning all-rounder Deepti turned things around in that over.

She had Beaumont lbw and off the next ball Knight was run out thanks to Deepti’s fielding off her own bowling.

At a virtual press conference later, she spoke of how crucial the over was in India’s victory that levelled the three-match series.

“Beaumont’s wicket was crucial for us,” she said.

“I was confident that the ball was hitting the stumps (England went for the DRS). And after that run-out (Knight), we pulled back.”

Deepti had done her bit with the bat too, after India was put in. She made an unbeaten 24 off 27 balls.

“We had a good start and we thought we could even get to 160, but our final score wasn’t that bad, as we knew our bowlers could defend it,” she said. “Deepti said she enjoyed playing under pressure.

“I like to play in pressure situations,” she said. “As an all-rounder I always try to contribute as much as I can in any department.”