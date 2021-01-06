Pravin Amre joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

New Delhi

06 January 2021 17:04 IST

Amre, who served as the franchise's head talent scout between 2014-2019, will join the existing coaching staff, headed by Ricky Ponting

Former India cricketer Pravin Amre has joined Delhi Capitals as assistant coach for the upcoming two seasons of the Indian Premier League, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Amre, who served as the franchise's head talent scout between 2014-2019, will join the existing coaching staff, headed by Ricky Ponting.

"I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board. With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky again, and all the players," Amre was quoted as saying in a press release.

"I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Pravin Amre back to the Delhi Capitals side," said CEO Dhiraj Malhotra, on the latest development.

"Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well.

"Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does. He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas, Rishabh and Prithvi to our franchise, and his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us. We are delighted to have him on board." Amre, who played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India, has had a prolific run in domestic cricket as a player and coach.

He coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles, and has also worked as a personal coach with several India internationals.