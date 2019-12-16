Cricket

Praveen Kumar says assault allegations ‘all a lie, case of local politics’

Praveen Kumar. File

Praveen Kumar. File   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

more-in

The former India and Uttar Pradesh seamer was accused of assault by a factory owner in Meerut, where a man alleged that Praveen assaulted him and pushed his son as the bus was blocking the way for his car

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar on Monday said allegations of assault against him were an attempt to tarnish his image and driven by “local politics”.

The 33-year-old was accused of assault by a factory owner in Meerut. The incident allegedly took place in Multan Nagar on Saturday when one Deepak Kumar was helping his son get off a school bus. Deepak alleged that Praveen assaulted him and pushed his son as the bus was blocking the way for his car.

“It is all a lie. In fact, he tried to snatch my chain. It is a case of local politics and nothing else. I don’t even live in that area. I have two-three houses there and I had gone to see the status of paint work there,” Praveen, who played six Tests and 68 ODIs for India taking 104 wickets, told PTI.

Praveen, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by allegations being a case of “local politics”.

“Some people here can’t see others’ success...it is another attempt to tarnish my image. For someone like him it is an easy way to get some cheap publicity, defame a cricketer with fake stories and be in the news. I too have filed a complaint against him,” he said.

The police have not yet registered a case against the cricketer as the investigation into the complaint is on.

This isn’t the first time that Praveen finds himself embroiled in a controversy involving assault. In 2008, the mercurial bowler was accused of assaulting a doctor in Meerut. The alleged victim had claimed that Praveen and his friends manhandled him after a minor argument.

Asked why he believes his name is dragged into incidents like these, Praveen said, “Unfortunately more people want to see you fall than to succeed. That is why you see these fake stories coming out.”

“I am happy with my life. I did commentary recently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and will be doing so again in Ranji Trophy,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 12:22:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/praveen-kumar-says-assault-allegations-all-a-lie-case-of-local-politics/article30318187.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY