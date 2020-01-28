Prashanth Kumar helps Andhra take the lead

Andhra crawled to the first innings lead against Kerala on the second day of the Group A Ranji Trophy encounter here on Tuesday.

In reply to Kerala’s first innings score of 162, the host made 255 before being bowled out shortly before stumps — that’s a a handy lead of 93 with two days remaining.

Andhra wasn’t helped by a disciplined attack by Kerala. None of the six bowlers delivered a no-ball or wide.

Resuming at 57 for one, Andhra suffered an early setback when Jyothi Sai Krishna was bowled by Basil Thampi in the fourth over of the morning.

But, the other overnight batsman D.B. Prashanth Kumar showed plenty of application to ensure his team took the first-innings lead — not that it could mean much in the end in a match that is likely to produce a decisive result, that too with time to spare.

By the time Prashanth was bowled by Jalaj Saxena, who was captaining Kerala for the first time, the opener had faced 237 balls for his 79 (11x4). When it came to the strike rate, he had stiff competition from the Andhra wicket-keeper, though.

U.M.S. Girinath, who was making his debut, scored 41 off 134 balls before he was caught behind off Thampi. By comparison, N. Nithish Kumar Reddy, another debutant, made 39 off 60 balls (3x4, 1x6) before he too was bowled by Jalaj.

The skipper finished with three for 56. Thampi also took three wickets, giving away just 43 runs from 21.5 overs.

The scores:

Kerala — Ist Innings: 162.

Andhra — 1st Innings: C.R. Gnaneshwar lbw b Abhishek 14, D.B. Prashanth Kumar b Jalaj 79, Jyothi Sai Krishna b Thampi 18, U.M.S. Girinath c Vishnu b Thampi 41, Ricky Bhui c sub b Basil 0, Karan Shinde lbw b Thampi 24, B. Sumanth (run out) 13, N. Nithish Kumar Reddy b Jalaj 39, K.V. Sasikanth c sub b Nidheesh 12, S.M.D. Rafi b Jalaj 3, Y. Prithviraj (not out) 0; Extras (lb-12): 12; Total (in 111.1 overs): 255.

Fall of wicket: 1-30, 2-62, 3-131, 4-144, 5-176, 6-180, 7-218, 8-233, 9-244.

Kerala bowling: Nidheesh 28-7-72-1, N.P. Basil 24.1-11-33-1, Thampi 21.5-7-43-3, Abhishek 12.3-1-34-1, Jalaj 24.1-4-56-3, Uthappa 0.3-0-5-0.