Prasanth set to play his 50th Ranji game

Andhra’s Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at Ongole from Friday will mark D.B. Prasanth’s half a century of appearances in the nation’s premier domestic tournament.

“He’s definitely Andhra’s future opener,” Y. Venugopala Rao predicted, eyeing the teenager for the first time in age group competition, years ago. “D.B’s not just a great human being but the ideal mix of talent, technique and temperament, the second trait ensuring he bounces back from a lean patch quickly. A call-up to the game’s higher levels must be the perk for his performances,” the swashbuckler suggested.

“Prasanth is the side’s sheet anchor, senior pro and mentor to the youngsters,” said Sathyaprasad Yachendra, Andhra Cricket Association’s Chairman of selectors. “He has a knack for a breakthrough, to split up settled batting partnerships, resorting to leg, off-spin or even medium pace,” he added.

Between two Ranji games, Prasanth was approached to play an under 23 match at and against arch rival Hyderabad. “I will win the match for you,” assured the Anantapur resident, otherwise a man of few words. “Sure enough, he slammed a century in the second innings and Andhra advanced to the elite,” recalled Yachendra.

“He’s the most talented batsman I’ve come across, but doesn’t know his abilities,” said Andhra coach Sanath Kumar Kandoor. “Technically correct, he easily rotates the strike,” noted the man who mentored big gun Baroda or seemingly lowly sides such as Assam to the knockout stage.

“A thorough gentleman on and off the field, he enjoys the success of others as much as his own. He’s cut out for the game’s higher echelons but is he ambitious enough,” wondered M.S. Kumar, Andhra’s Manager.

When asked if he wasn’t pushing himself enough, Prasanth replied, “I play to glorify Christ. He has plans for me. I let Him lead the way.”

“I’ve noticed that when I’m on the verge of being dropped, He makes a big knock possible. I knew before the games against Odisha and Tripura that I’d score centuries,” said Prasanth of premonitions ahead of his latest landmarks.

A zero and one was hardly a dream debut in 2011-2012, which saw him axed for the next match. In the third game, Prasanth cracked a century against Vidarbha. “As Andhra’s youngest captain, he notched up one of the finest hundreds in that role, falling agonisingly short by a solitary run on 199 against Himachal Pradesh,” reminisced a former player.