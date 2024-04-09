ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad bats for inclusion of Dube and Rinku in India's T20 World Cup eleven

April 09, 2024 03:01 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - New Delhi

Explosive left-hand batter Rinku has presented a strong case to be India's squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

PTI

Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Vaibhav Arora during their match in the Indian Premier League 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on April 8 advocated for the inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in the national team for the T20 World Cup in June.

Dube has been CSK's standout performer this IPL season, striking at more than 160. With conditions in the West Indies favouring spin, Dube's contribution could prove invaluable in navigating the slow pitches.

"Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya (Kumar Yadav) for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability," Prasad wrote on X.

"It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit, this will leave spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out," he added.

But that would mean that all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not be a part of the eleven.

