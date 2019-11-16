IND vs BAN | Practice pays off for Ishant

Seldom do we see members of the playing XI bowl during a break on a match-day. But Ishant Sharma ran in at full speed during tea on Day 2, with bowling coach B. Arun and head coach Ravi Shastri closely monitoring his run-up and release. It appeared as if he was trying a new variation.

On the third morning, the moment he bowled Shadman Islam with one that zipped back into the left-hander, it was clear that the lanky bowler had added another dimension to his armoury. Ishant’t prowess with shaping the ball away to left-handers while bowling around the wickets is well-known but it was a rare to sight to see him swing the ball into the batsman from the same angle.

Fillip

“Actually he started working on that variation from yesterday. So if you look at the way he signalled after he got the wicket, he was very happy that he could do that. Each time you try to explore new avenues in your bowling, you constantly look to improve. And this would give him the much needed fillip to experiment more and try out,” a content Arun said after India completed Bangladesh’s rout in less than three days.

With Umesh Yadav making the most of his opportunities, India hasn’t really felt the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the last two series. Arun stressed that with a battery of pacers at the team management’s disposal, the pacers’ workload can be managed in the next couple of years.

“Umesh showed a lot of character in coming back. But then that’s also an embarrassment of riches. You have five fast bowlers in the country who are ready to play for the country. And over a period of time if you can manage the workloads well, we can ensure that each one is nice and fresh for every game that we play,” he said.

Smooth transition

Vikram Rathour couldn’t have asked for a better start for his tenure than witnessing a double hundred in each of his first four Test matches as part of the support staff. He admitted that knowing players closely since his stints as a selector and developmental squad, made his transition into the dressing room smoother.

“The experience has been wonderful so far. This is something I love to do, it’s great fun. And the way the team is doing at the moment, there’s nothing to complain about. The roadmap is to keep growing, to keep getting better. And that’s what we’ve been pushing everybody to be. That culture is already there in the team,” Rathour said.