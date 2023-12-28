Post-lunch session delayed for a while in AUS vs PAK Test as third umpire gets stuck in lift

December 28, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MELBOURNE

Start of post-lunch session was delayed during the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan here on Thursday after third umpire Richard Illingworth got stuck in a lift at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), leading to funny scenes on the field.

After the players walked out after lunch on day three of the second Test, play couldn’t be resumed for several minutes.

On field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough were informed that Illingworth had not reached his station at the MCG. The broadcasters also panned the cameras toward his empty seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The game is delayed because the third umpire...is stuck in the lift,” Cricket Australia’s social media arm posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Englishman was trapped in a lift while returning from the dining area back to his designated seat.

Australia opener David Warner saw the funny side to the situation and was seen laughing while reserve umpire Phillip Gillespie ran towards the box to substitute Illingworth as the third official.

Steve Smith, who was batting with Warner at that time, was overheard asking Wilson whether he could sit down until Illingworth returned.

A few minutes later Illingworth got out of the lift and proceeded to his seat, and play resumed after a few minutes.

“A wild Richard Illingworth appeared!” Cricket Australia’s said in another post on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT