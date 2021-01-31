Possibility of fans being allowed for second Test

Chennai

‘Good possibility’ of spectators being allowed for second Test

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will meet on Monday to decide on letting in crowds and media for the first two Tests here following an announcement by the State Government allowing 50% of the stadium to be filled by spectators for all sporting events.

The Hindu learnt from TNCA sources that while it would be very hard to allow crowds for the first Test, beginning February 5, there was a “good possibility” of the spectators being allowed for the second Test.

“We will discuss among ourselves and then hold talks with the BCCI. We are trying very hard to allow media in for the first two Tests. They need not get central accreditation. We can give them accreditation,” the source said.

The TNCA was confident that it could maintain adequate social distancing between spectators for the second Test.

“It is almost impossible to allow crowds for the first Test since there is very little time now to make the preparations. But we will certainly try to get the crowds in for the second Test,” the source said.

There is a three-day gap between the end of the first Test and the beginning of the second. “Actually, we don’t have enough time and it will be a tight squeeze to make the arrangements in the stands for the second Test since we can’t go in there during the first Test.”

The ECB is another stakeholder and it had requested for “no crowd”, ahead of the series. Following a request that is likely to come from the TNCA, the BCCI will hold discussions with the ECB. This appears to be a fast changing situation.