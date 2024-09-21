Porel steadies the boat for India-C

A sporting wicket spices things up. Like the one at the Rural Development Trust Stadium’s main ground. The second day of the Duleep Trophy match between India-A and India-C proved as interesting as the first. At the end of it, India-C was 216 for seven, replying to India-A’s 297.

If not for a fine innings from Abishek Porel (82, 113b, 9x4), India-C’s deficit would have been bigger. He played strokes all around the park until he stepped out to Shams Mulani and skied to mid-off.

It was his fifth-wicket stand with B. Indrajith that steadied the innings — from 41 for four. When their stand was worth 86, Indrajith, who was batting on 34 (61b, 5x4), got injured while going for a run and had to retire hurt.

It was a fine spell by 20-year-old seamer Aaqib Khan that derailed India-C. He took wickets with his first two balls. He had Ruturaj Gaikwad edging to the ’keeper with a ball that moved away and uprooted Rajat Patidar’s off-stump with one that darted in.

Earlier, India-A resumed the day at 224 for seven. Shashwat Rawat’s hopes of a bigger hundred were dashed by Vyshak Vijayakumar, who knocked out the off-stump with a fuller delivery that shaped away. The Karnataka seamer impressed, taking four for 51.

The eighth-wicket stand between Rawat (124, 250b, 15x4) and Avesh Khan (51 not out, 68b, 5x4, 4x6) raised 90, the highest of the innings. The pacer also put on 42 for the ninth wicket with Prasidh Krishna (34, 39b, 7x4). He enjoyed his stint with the bat, as he went on to make his second fifty in First Class cricket.

After reaching his fifty off 67 balls — with a six off Gaurav Yadav over long-on — Avesh spread his arms, and beamed widely at the dressing room. He had every reason to be proud of his knock that came at a difficult time for his team.

The scores: India-A — 1st innings: Pratham Singh c Sai Sudharsan b Kamboj 6, Mayank Agarwal c Kishan b Kamboj 6, Tilak Varma run out 5, Riyan Parag c Sai Sudharsan b Vyshak 2, Shashwat Rawat b Vyshak 124, Kumar Kushagra c Kishan b Vyshak 0, Shams Mulani c Patidar b Gaurav 44, Tanush Kotian c Indrajith b Kamboj 10, Avesh Khan (not out) 51, Prasidh Krishna b Vyshak 34, Aaqib Khan b Gaurav 0; Extras (b-4, lb-7, nb-2, w-2) 15; Total (in 90.5 overs): 297.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-14, 3-17, 4-35, 5-36, 6-123, 7-154, 8-244, 9-286.

India-C bowling: Kamboj 17-3-49-3, Gaurav 17.5-7-57-2, Vyshak 21-3-51-4, Narang 22-0-65-0, Suthar 13-1-64-0.

India-C — 1st innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Kushagra b Aaqib 17, B. Sai Sudharsan c Kushagra b Aaqib 17, Rajat Patidar b Aaqib 0, Ishan Kishan b Avesh 5, B. Indrajith retd. hurt 34, Abishek Porel c Mayank b Mulani 82, Manav Suthar b Kotian 2, Pulkit Narang (batting) 35, Anshul Kamboj b Mulani 1, Vyshak Vijaykumar (batting) 14; Extras (b-4, nb-5) 9; Total (for seven wkts. in 64 overs): 216.

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-29, 3-39, 4-41, 5-136, 6-165, 7-167.

India-A bowling: Prasidh 14-1-49-0, Avesh 12-1-52-1, Aaqib 13-1-43-3, Kotian 15-2-38-1, Mulani 10-1-30-2.

