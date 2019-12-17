Poor planning led to World Cup downfall: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, on Tuesday, slammed the Indian team management for the World Cup semifinal exit, saying its planning for the tournament was “completely wrong.”

“For the World Cup, they dropped (Ambati) Rayudu and then they had Vijay Shankar who had some injury. Rishabh Pant then came in. I have nothing against them, but both had played just five ODI games. How do you expect guys with such less experience to win big matches?” asked Yuvraj.

“My issue is what the think-tank was doing. Dinesh Karthik suddenly plays in the semifinal and someone like Dhoni bats at No. 7. It was all hotchpotch. You can’t do that in such big matches. The No. 4 batsman had a highest score of 48, so I thought the planning was really poor, because they were thinking that Rohit and Virat were in good form. If you look at Australia in 2003, 2007 and 2015, they had settled batsmen,” said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj was disappointed with the way the team management handled Rayudu’s case in the lead-up to the World Cup.

“I was very disappointed at what happened with Rayudu. He was our No. 4 batsman for more than a year but didn’t find a place.”