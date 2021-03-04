Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya

West Indies makes short work of Sri Lanka’s below par total

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard became only the third man to hit six sixes in an international over during the four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The feat came in the sixth over of a bizarre West Indies innings, bowled by off-spinner Akila Dananjaya who in his previous over had been celebrating a hat-trick.

Pollard followed in the footsteps of South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs against the Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup and India’s Yuvraj Singh, who also achieved the feat in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup against England.

Pollard was eventually out for 38 off 11 balls as the West Indies chased down 132 to win, reaching the target in the 14th over when Jason Holder clobbered his side’s 13th six.

“I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one,” said 33-year-old Pollard. “Once I had five sixes I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He was going around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I just told myself: ‘Go for it’.”

Sri Lanka, bidding to win a match for the first time in a year, made a below-par 131 for nine after being put in.

The scores: Sri Lanka 131/9 in 20 overs (N. Dickwella 33, P. Nissanka 39) lost to West Indies 134/6 in 13.1 overs (L. Simmons 26, E. Lewis 28, K. Pollard 38, J. Holder 29 n.o.; A. Dananjaya 3/62, W. Hasaranga 3/12).