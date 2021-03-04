Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard became only the third man to hit six sixes in an international over during the four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
Bizarre!
The feat came in the sixth over of a bizarre West Indies innings, bowled by off-spinner Akila Dananjaya who in his previous over had been celebrating a hat-trick.
Pollard followed in the footsteps of South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs against the Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup and India’s Yuvraj Singh, who also achieved the feat in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup against England.
Pollard was eventually out for 38 off 11 balls as the West Indies chased down 132 to win, reaching the target in the 14th over when Jason Holder clobbered his side’s 13th six.
“I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one,” said 33-year-old Pollard. “Once I had five sixes I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He was going around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I just told myself: ‘Go for it’.”
Sri Lanka, bidding to win a match for the first time in a year, made a below-par 131 for nine after being put in.
The scores: Sri Lanka 131/9 in 20 overs (N. Dickwella 33, P. Nissanka 39) lost to West Indies 134/6 in 13.1 overs (L. Simmons 26, E. Lewis 28, K. Pollard 38, J. Holder 29 n.o.; A. Dananjaya 3/62, W. Hasaranga 3/12).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath