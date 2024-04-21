GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pollard, David fined for illegal TV review help in IPL game

"David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees. Both admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," said BCCI

April 21, 2024 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST - New Delhi

AFP
Mumbai Indian’s Tim David

Mumbai Indian’s Tim David | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Mumbai Indians batsman Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard were fined Saturday for asking a teammate to seek a TV review in contravention of rules during an Indian Premier League match.

A video of the team dugout showed David and Pollard gesturing towards batsman Suryakumar Yadav and urging him to take a review for a wide ball during a game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday.

David and Pollard were found to have committed a Level 1 offence under the IPL's Code of Conduct, which says a player is not allowed to "seek assistance from any person off the field of play in order to decide whether to request a referral to the TV Umpire".

"David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees. Both admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a press release.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who pulled off a narrow win by nine runs in Thursday's match, are currently placed seventh in the 10-team competition.

Related Topics

cricket / sports disciplinary action / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.