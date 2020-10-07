Poignant farewell for Dean Jones

Final goodbye: Family members at a ceremony for Dean Jones with the hearse that made a lap around the MCG.

MELBOURNE

07 October 2020 22:46 IST

The popular cricketer accorded a lap of honour at the MCG

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has been farewelled in a poignant final lap of an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground following his sudden death last month.

The casket of Jones, who collapsed and passed away aged 59 in Mumbai, was draped in an Australia flag and carried in a white hearse adorned with flowers spelling “324”, his Test cap number and his highest first-class score, achieved at the MCG.

Rocket Man by Elton John — a friend of Jones — echoed through the 100,000-capacity arena as the hearse, followed by only 10 mourners due to anti-coronavirus rules, proceeded around the field on Saturday.

Deeply moved

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of love for Dean over the last week and can't thank everyone enough for their support and for sharing their memories with us,” Jones’ wife Jane said in a tribute statement.

“We will forever miss Dean's energy, his zest for life, passion for cricket and his love for us as a family,” she added.

Known as “Deano”, and an inspiration for his aggressive batting, Jones was remembered as a fierce competitor whose knockabout demeanour concealed a keen cricketing mind.