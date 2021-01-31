PM's appreciation further strengthens our resolve to perform under pressure, says Ravi Shastri

The effort of the Indian team in their recent victory against Australia was duly appreciated by the Prime Minister in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation on Sunday

India's head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words of appreciation on cricket's team recent triumph in Australia would strengthen their resolve to perform "under pressure in trying circumstances" in future.

A depleted Indian cricket team braved injuries to its key players and also the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave, recorded a historic come-from-behind 2-1 series win against Australia in their own den earlier this month.

And the lion-hearted effort of the Indian team was duly appreciated by Prime Minsiter Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation on Sunday.

"This month there was some great news from the cricket field. Our cricket team after crossing initial hurdles made a brilliant comeback to win the series in Australia. The hardwork and teamwork of our players is inspirational, " Mr. Modi said in his address.

The head coach of the victorious team tweeted: "Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen TeamIndia and India’s resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind !"

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was discharged from a Kolkata hospital earlier in the day after he underwent fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries, also thanked Mr. Modi for his appreciation. "Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in australia..," Mr. Ganguly tweeted.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also echoed similar feelings.

"Thank you for your encouraging words, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. This will boost the morale and energy level of entire Indian cricket for future challenges," he wrote in the social media platform.