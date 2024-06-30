ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi speaks to Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win

Updated - June 30, 2024 10:52 am IST

Published - June 30, 2024 10:19 am IST - New Delhi

Mr. Modi congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career. He also lauded Virat Kohli for his innings in the final

PTI

India’s team celebrate with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket, final match between India and South Africa, in Barbados on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone on June 30 and congratulated its members on their T20 World Cup win.

Officials said Mr. Modi congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career. He also lauded Virat Kohli for his innings in the final as well as his overall contribution to Indian cricket.

Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

Both the greats announced their retirement from T20 internationals following the win.

Mr. Modi praised Hardik Pandya for his final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his splendid catch on the boundary line to dismiss David Miller. He also talked highly of Jaspreet Bumrah's contribution, the officials added.

From President Murmu to Rahul Gandhi, leaders extend heartiest congratulations to Team India after World Cup triumph

The Prime Minister thanked coach Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket.

