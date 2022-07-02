PM Modi lauds Mithali in tribute to the star batter

“You are a trend-setter, an athlete who has broken many a glass ceiling and a phenomenal source of motivation for others,” Mr. Modi said in his letter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a glowing tribute to former India women’s cricket captain, Mithali Raj, who announced retirement from all forms of cricket recently, said that her success was beyond statistics and records.

“You are a trend-setter, an athlete who has broken many a glass ceiling and a phenomenal source of motivation for others,” Mr. Modi said in a letter to the City-based Mithali.

“Hundreds of young cricketers, across men and women cricket, have found in you, their inspiration and role model. Millions of people across the world, irrespective of region or nation, have enjoyed your stylish and precise stroke-play,” the Prime Minister said.

“The memories you have given a number of generations of cricket fans the world will always be treasured,” Mr. Modi said.

“You are blessed with exceptional leadership skills. You have mentored and groomed countless cricketers during your captaincy. I cannot forget the 2017 World Cup final in which our team came very close to victory. During those tense moments, your calm and composed demeanour were appreciated by everyone,” the Prime Minister said.

“When you shared your retirement announcement on social media, you linked it with your ‘second innings’. It is an example of the wonderful attitude that kept you at the top of your game for such a long time,” he said.

“It shows you are already raring to take your existing contributions and passion to the next level and give back to society. I wish you all the best in any thing that you choose to do,” Mr. Modi said.

“You may not be playing for India anymore, but I hope you will continue to contribute towards Indian sports in times to come,” the Prime Minister said.

“Once again, thank you for the memories and all the best for your second innings. May it be as full of guts and glory as your first innings,” he concluded.