PM Modi hosts T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team for breakfast on Thursday.

The team led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived in Delhi in the early morning from Bridgetown in Barbados, where it was stranded for five days owing to a Category-4 hurricane.

“An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament,” Mr. Modi posted on the X platform, tagging photographs of him with the team. BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah were also present along with team’s head coach, Rahul Dravid.

The pictures were later posted by several team members on social media platforms. “What a great honour, meeting our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Thank you sir for inviting us to the Prime Minister’s residence,” Virat Kohli posted on Instagram.

