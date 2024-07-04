ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi hosts T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team

Published - July 04, 2024 10:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The pictures were later posted by several team members on social media platforms

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for group photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team and the championship trophy during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team for breakfast on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived in Delhi in the early morning from Bridgetown in Barbados, where it was stranded for five days owing to a Category-4 hurricane.

“An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament,” Mr. Modi posted on the X platform, tagging photographs of him with the team. BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah were also present along with team’s head coach, Rahul Dravid.

The pictures were later posted by several team members on social media platforms. “What a great honour, meeting our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Thank you sir for inviting us to the Prime Minister’s residence,” Virat Kohli posted on Instagram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US