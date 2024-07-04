GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi hosts T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team

The pictures were later posted by several team members on social media platforms

Published - July 04, 2024 10:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for group photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team and the championship trophy during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for group photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team and the championship trophy during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team for breakfast on Thursday.

The team led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived in Delhi in the early morning from Bridgetown in Barbados, where it was stranded for five days owing to a Category-4 hurricane.

“An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament,” Mr. Modi posted on the X platform, tagging photographs of him with the team. BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah were also present along with team’s head coach, Rahul Dravid.

The pictures were later posted by several team members on social media platforms. “What a great honour, meeting our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Thank you sir for inviting us to the Prime Minister’s residence,” Virat Kohli posted on Instagram.

cricket / sport / T20 World Cup 2024 / ICC World Cup

