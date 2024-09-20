GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plucky Rawat helps India-A fight back

Kamboj, Gaurav and Vyshak put the new ball and fresh wicket to good use early in the day for India-C, bowling a probing line and length

Published - September 20, 2024 02:30 am IST - ANANTAPUR

P.K. Ajith Kumar
India A’s Shashwat Rawat. File.

India A’s Shashwat Rawat. File. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Under a blue sky, in front of an excellent crowd, India-A and India-C produced an engrossing day of cricket.

The runs may have been hard to come by — at under three an over for much of the time — but those among the spectators who view the game as something more than the big hits must have enjoyed the opening day of the Duleep Trophy match. They would have particularly appreciated an exceptional knock under pressure by a young left-hander.

Shashwat Rawat displayed technique, timing, grit and skills, as he rescued his side from a disastrous collapse up front. The 23-year-old’s sixth First Class hundred (122 batting, 235b, 15x4) helped India-A reach 224 for seven at stumps after being put into bat by India-C at the Rural Development Trust Stadium on Thursday.

Superb bowling with the new ball from the seaming trio of Anshul Kamboj, Gaurav Yadav and Vyshak Vijaykumar had reduced India-A to 36 for five. They exploited the freshness of the wicket and bowled at probing line and length.

Kamboj, who had taken eight for 69 against India-B in the last match, got good bounce. He struck twice in successive overs to get rid of the openers Pratham Singh and Mayank Agarwal; the former gave a catch towards square-leg, the latter an inside edge behind the stumps.

India-A was also being stifled by the miserly Gaurav, whose figures at one stage read 8-5-5-0. Tilak Varma was looking good against a relentless attack on a responsive track, but he was run out.

Rawat also watched Kumar Kushagra falling to a ball that moved away from Vyshak.

He was joined by Shams Mulani, who loves a crisis. The Mumbai all-rounder made a fine 44 (76b, 5x4, 1x6) and put on 87 for the sixth wicket. After he was brilliantly caught at gully off Gaurav, Rawat took over the responsibility.

He found an able ally in Avesh Khan and their unbroken eighth wicket is so far worth 70. The spectators might be tempted to return for the second day’s play to watch more of Rawat, especially his straight and off drives.

The scores:

India-A: Pratham Singh c Sai Sudharsan b Kamboj 6, Mayank Agarwal c Kishan b Kamboj 6, Tilak Varma run out 5, Riyan Parag c Sai Sudharsan b Vyshak 2, Shashwat Rawat (batting) 122, Kumar Kushagra c Kishan b Vyshak 0, Shams Mulani c Patidar b Gaurav 44, Tanush Kotian c Indrajith b Kamboj 10, Avesh Khan (batting) 16; Extras (b-4, lb-5, nb-2, w-2) 13; Total (for seven wkts. in 77 overs): 224.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-14, 3-17, 4-35, 5-36, 6-123, 7-154.

India-C bowling: Kamboj 14-2-40-3, Gaurav 17-7-46-1, Vyshak 15-1-33-2, Narang 21-0-58-0, Suthar 10-1-38-0.

Toss: India-C.

Published - September 20, 2024 02:30 am IST

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.